Lower humidity will highlight the forecast for the next couple of days before unsettled weather returns toward Sunday.
The rest of this afternoon stays warm with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures generally in the 80s. There's a tiny chance of an isolated shower developing through the evening hours, but most places will stay dry. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s for the mountains and in the upper 60s for the Upstate.
Friday brings more sunshine and LOWER humidity! Expect a north to northeast breeze up to 20 mph at times, but it will be refreshing as highs stay in the 80s. Similar weather is expected on Saturday.
Clouds build in Sunday, and showers become possible in the afternoon and evening as highs scale back several degrees into the 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers kick off next week as well with highs staying near 80 degrees. Rain chances gradually back off some toward Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.