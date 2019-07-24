Wednesday through Friday will mark one of the best stretches of weather we've had in a while! Highs stay below average with plenty of sunshine, along with low humidity.
This morning, expect temperatures nearly 10 degrees cooler than what we've been used to, in the mid-50s to lower 60s under a clear sky. Full sunshine lingers throughout the day, with highs reaching 83 for the Upstate and 77 in the mountains, which is 7-10° cooler than normal for late July.
A steady breeze from the north will become strong for the mountains today, and stays lighter in the Upstate. This will enhance the feeling of crisp, low humidity air that should stay in place throughout the remainder of the week.
As temperatures slowly begin to creep back into the upper 80s over the weekend, slight chances for pop-up showers and storms return.
Overall though, this weekend is still looking pretty quiet, but storm chances will slightly increase by Tuesday of next week.
