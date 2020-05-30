Perfect weather will overtake the area Sunday through the first half of next week before intense heat and afternoon storms return later in the week.
A stray shower or storm is possible tonight, but most of the area will be dry with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Highs Sunday through Tuesday will reach the middle 70s to lower 80s with lots of sunshine and relatively calm wind.
Highs will sky-rocket into the lower 90s in the Upstate by Wednesday.
As more moisture works its way back in, afternoon and evening storms return to the picture starting Thursday and likely continuing into early next weekend.
The heat is likely to stick around during this time as well, but with more humidity.
Meanwhile in the tropics, a disturbance in the middle Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a brief tropical depression over the next couple days.
At this point it does not look to threaten any land and stay a fish storm.
