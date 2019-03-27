Warming temperatures will nudge the skymeter up to a perfect 10 for both Thursday and Friday before some rain moves in this weekend.
Expect another chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s under a clear sky.
Highs on Thursday will be in the middle ad upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will be even warmer as highs soar into the lower and middle 70s with a few more clouds overhead.
Saturday will be mostly dry, but a bit on the cloudy side with highs still in the lower and middle 70s and a slight chance at a brief mountain shower.
Sunday will bring scattered showers throughout the day as a cold front marches through.
Most of the rain will be out by Monday, but a few stray showers are certainly not out of the question.
That system will pull in some cooler air which will bring highs back into the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week.
Isolated showers remain possible Tuesday before things dry and warm back up by Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.