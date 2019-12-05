More mild air is in store today ahead of a couple of significant cold fronts! The first one will bring a weekend cool-down, then a major cold blast arrives next week.
This morning, with gusty winds across the mountains, temperatures are starting near 40 degrees while the Upstate is seeing a range of temperatures from the 30s to upper 40s. A clear sky this morning will stay sunny this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s - another perfect 10!
Clouds increase tonight, and a few showers become possible Friday and Friday afternoon. Most places will probably stay dry, but a few spots will see light rain. Highs will be in the 50s. Clouds could hang tough Saturday, but some sun should peek through before clouding up fully on Sunday as temperatures fall from the 50s Saturday into the 40s Sunday.
Expect showers to push in late Sunday night into Monday ahead of some heavier rain on Tuesday! Once the rain pushes out, it gets COLD! A colder chill arrives for Wednesday through Friday of next week! Stay tuned!
