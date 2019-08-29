Hurricane Dorian remains the big story, as it is now a Category 1 storm, and may be a Cat 3 by landfall. Right now most models take it between Melbourne and Jacksonville. We continue to watch for any northern movement to the track. As of now, the Carolina coast would still get some rain out of it by late Sunday into Monday if it makes landfall in FL, but the wind shouldn’t be too bad.
Locally we look BEAUTIFUL through Saturday! Sunday and Monday a few showers become possible as moisture increases (indirectly from the storm). More widespread rain from Dorian could move into the southeast toward the middle of next week.
Today and tomorrow you can expect full sunshine with highs well into the 80s and lower humidity! Friday morning starts in the 50s and 60s yet again, and football weather tonight and tomorrow night looks great!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.