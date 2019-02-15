(FOX Carolina) - Showers move in for this weekend! This wet pattern will stick around for several days, and could lead to localized flooding by next week.
Friday night more widespread rain will push in. No thunder is expected, but some soaking downpours will be possible, especially in the mountains. By around 8AM Saturday morning the rain will be tapering off, leaving a mostly dry day! Highs will get back into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday brings another disturbance that will produce scattered showers across the Upstate, mountains and northeast GA throughout Sunday. Temps will stay cool all day in the 50s. So, the first half of the weekend is looking best for getting outside.
More rain heads our way as we remain in an unsettled pattern into next week. The best chance for rain looks to be Tuesday evening as a front lifts north across our area.
Unfortunately we don’t completely clear out for a while. There will be a chance for rain leading into next weekend!
