For tonight we're looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Expect low temperatures in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains.
On Monday we'll have a pretty good chance of rain about a 70-80% chance. Most of the day will be cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible. A warm front moving through could give us a sharp temperature gradient through the upstate. Highs will be near 60 in the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be in the low 50s for the Upstate and mountains.
On Tuesday a cold front will sweep through early in the day with a chance of a few T-Storms possible, otherwise it looks like the warmest day of the week with low 70s expected in the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains with sun and clouds. Lows will in the low to mid 40s for the Upstate and mountains.
On Wednesday we'll see another wave of rain move in which will switch to snow in the mountains at night into Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 50s with lows dropping into the 30s.
Thursday will be dry for the Upstate and into a part of the weekend, there could be another round of rain by Sunday.
