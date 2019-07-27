Our stretch of pleasant and dry weather continues for another few days before our rain and storm chances SLIGHTLY increase by the end of next week.
Expect tonight to be cool and dry with lows in the lower and middle 60s with a few passing clouds overhead.
Sunday will play out almost identically to how Saturday did with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
There's also a slight chance for a couple of afternoon showers in the mountains, but safe to say the vast majority of the area will stay dry.
The first half of next week will play out very similarly, but by Wednesday a few of those pop-up storms could reach the Upstate.
By Thursday through next weekend, things will be closer to par for the course with warm, muggy weather and pop-up PM storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.