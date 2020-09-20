The beautiful weather will continue for a while longer as strong high pressure controls our weather for the next several days.
Overnight we're looking at clear skies and chilly conditions for this time of year. Lows are expected to be in the 40s...lower 40s for the mountains. It will be breezy at times adding more of a chill to the air.
Monday will be another stellar day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Monday night will be clear once again with lows in the 40s.
The nice weather continues Tuesday into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming from the 60s into the 70s. Overnight lows will be 40s and 50s. Fall officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:31 am EDT.
Moisture from the remnants of Beta could increase showers on Thursday into Friday with more showers and storms into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
