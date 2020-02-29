Expect a cold night tonight ahead of a beautiful Sunday before more rain returns next week.
After a chill start, Sunday will warm into the middle 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon with lots of sunshine.
Clouds will begin building back into the area Sunday night and continue into Monday ahead of our first batch of rain.
Showers become more and more likely later in the day Monday into Monday night as highs reach the 50s to near 60.
Showers and a few heavy rain bands are likely to continue into Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday as highs return to the 60s.
A lingering shower or two is possible Thursday, but safe to say conditions should gradually improve by the end of the week and result in drier weather next weekend.
Next weekend is also when daylight saving time begins again when we will switch out clocks forward late next Saturday night.
This will result in later sunsets beginning the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.