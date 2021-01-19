For the overnight hours we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Upstate and mountains with mid 30s with low 30s for the mountains.
For Wednesday we're looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s in the Upstate and near 50 for the mountains. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s for the Upstate.
For Thursday and Friday we're looking at scattered showers across the Upstate and mountains with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s mountains and 40s for the Upstate.
For the weekend we're looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains with lows in the 30s.
