We're looking at clear and cool conditions overnight for the region. We'll see temperatures dip into the low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be another beautiful day with temperatures near 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Tuesday night we'll see a few more clouds and temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
For Wednesday we'll see a 30% chance of showers and temperatures slightly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Upstate, and lows in the low 70s. For Wednesday night it dries out with lows near 50 in the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 70 in the Upstate and low to mid 60s in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 40s with some upper 30s Friday morning.
The weekend could be a little wet with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s.
