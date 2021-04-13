Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you’ve had a great start to the week so far. Overall, this week is looking calmer with a few days of minor rain chances. We break down your forecast below.
Today starts with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Through the day, we’ll see moments of sunshine with an isolated rain shower possible this afternoon. Most of us throughout the day should remain dry. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s in the Mountains and upper 70s to 80 degrees in the Upstate. Tonight temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows with a light rain shower possible.
A slightly greater chance for showers comes Wednesday, mainly for the afternoon, evening hours before tapering off overnight. High temperatures return back into the lower and middle 70s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again Thursday and Friday, just with cooler (more seasonable) temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s across the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains.
This weekend expect a good mix of sun and clouds with a brief shower possible both days. High temperatures peak this weekend in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Have a great day!
