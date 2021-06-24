Unseasonably cool weather will last into Friday, but humidity and storms will return this weekend. Expect an increase in storm chances and a muggier feel by Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight will be pleasant in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains. Friday looks really nice, with only a slight chance for rain late day. Highs will stay in the low 80s area-wide.
Moisture will increase through the weekend, leading to a better chance for late-day showers and storms. Severe threat looks low right now, since we won’t have a whole lot of energy or dynamics in play for organized storms.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with about a 30% chance for storms late day, some could pack heavy rainfall. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms.
Temperatures will warm through the weekend back into the low to mid 80s, but 90s to remain at bay for the meantime!
