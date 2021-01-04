Happy Monday everyone! We welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week.
We have plenty of sunshine across the region today with temperatures jumping into the 40s for the Mountains and 50s for the Upstate this afternoon.
After the dry weather today, a chance for rain and even some snow in the higher terrain will arrive tomorrow. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s once again.
Back to another dry day Wednesday before a major disturbance rolls in Thursday and Friday. This system will bring us a cold rain in the Upstate eventually turning to snow in western NC. A few flurries may fly across northern portions of the Upstate Friday morning as temperatures drop.
Stay with us at Fox Carolina for Updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.