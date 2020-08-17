A temporary drying out is in store for Tuesday, before we'll see more heavy storms for Wednesday through Friday.
For Tuesday we'll see only a slight chances of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and low 80s for the mountains. Humidity will be slightly lower as well!
We'll see a better chance of rain and storms beginning Wednesday and last through the weekend. Moisture content will be increasing, so storms could produce torrential rain, especially toward late week. Highs cool into the low to mid 80s with upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s.
We're watching two systems in the tropics that could become Laura and Marco soon. Right now there is no immediate threat to the U.S., but both systems bear watching through the weekend and into next week.
