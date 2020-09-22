The nice weather continues Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and dry conditions. Clouds will increase, but sunshine will still peak out here and there through the day.
High pressure will move off to the east and allow moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta to push in Thursday into Friday.
Expect showers to develop in the mountains first on Thursday, then slowly filter into the Upstate by Thursday evening.
Friday will bring more widespread rain and some heavy downpours too. Highs will remain near 70 during the end of the week.
Most of the rain should shift out by Friday night, leaving a mostly dry weekend. However some models keep showers around through Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.