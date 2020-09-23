The nice weather continues Wednesday, but starting late Thursday and lasting into part of the weekend, scattered rain and storms arrive. The wet weather is associated with what was Tropical Storm Beta out of the Gulf.
This morning sits in the 40s to low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. The day stays dry with passing clouds, and highs in the low to mid-70s.
The high pressure that's been keeping us dry will move off to the east and allow moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta to push in Thursday, mainly late in the day. Rain will start in the mountains late in the day, and then filter into the Upstate in the evening. Highs return to the 60s and low 70s.
Friday will bring more widespread rain and some heavy downpours too. Highs will remain near 70 at the end of the week.
Most of the rain should shift out by Friday night, but some models keep showers around through Saturday and Sunday, in a more isolated pattern. Stay tuned for the latest.
