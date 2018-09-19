(FOX Carolina) - Our local weather stays warm and mostly dry these next few days before higher rain chances and lower cooler air take over next week. Tonight will be warm and sticky with barely any wind with lows in the middle and upper 60s and patchy fog developing by daybreak.
Thursday will be a degree or two cooler than today, but still plenty warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s and a few mountain sprinkles, but no major rain. Friday into the weekend is when temperatures begin to cool off *a little bit* back into the lower and middle 80s.
Overall weather this weekend looks great with isolated afternoon rain, decent sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 80s. Sunday looks similar only with a touch more showers in the mountains during the second half of the day.
A cold front will gradually approach from the west early next week, which will mean gradually increasing rain chances from Monday through next Wednesday.
