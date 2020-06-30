Hot, sticky air and scattered storms continue through Wednesday, with more heat and less storm chances as the week comes to a close. The 4th of July forecast brings a slight chance for late day storms, but most areas should stay dry.
This morning starts mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Throughout the day, scattered storms move in as highs reach the 80s. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind and hail.
An isolated storm or two may last into the evening, slowly fading away closer to midnight.
Expect a similar day on Wednesday before shower and storm coverage diminishes a little bit on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures those days will bounce back into the middle 80s to lower 90s with more sunshine and just an isolated storm chance.
Shower and storm coverage for the holiday weekend will be fairly spotty with a mix of clouds and sun along with highs in the 80s to near 90.
Rain and storms will become more scattered by early next week, dropping highs back into the mid-80s.
