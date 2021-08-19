Summery heat will stick around, with our rain chances going down through the weekend and into next week.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Friday will bring more hot and humid conditions with highs in the low 80s to around 90 in the Upstate. Afternoon storms will be possible, but they should be fairly isolated.
Friday evening looks to clear up for high school football or whatever you have planned!
Saturday will bring a classic late August day with highs near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. There will be about a 30% chance for pop-up storms in the late afternoon, so keep an eye out if you are at the pool, lake or anywhere outside.
Sunday will be very similar, with highs around 85-91 and a few pop-up showers late in the day.
This classic summer pattern will stick around into next week, allowing some time to dry out after Tropical Depression Fred.
We’re still monitoring Grace and Henri in the tropics, but neither are expected to impact the United States. We’ll keep you posted!
