Hotter than usual temperatures stretch into the area over the next week, limited rain and storm chances. We continue to watch the tropics, but no storms threaten the Carolinas outside of a rip current risk.
Today will bring more hot and humid conditions with highs in the middle 80s to around 90 degrees. Morning showers are popping up in the mountains, with scattered rain and isolated storms area-wide in the afternoon. Some sun will get through the clouds in between.
Friday evening looks to clear up for high school football or whatever you have planned, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring a classic late August weather with temperatures in the lower 90s for the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains. There will be about a 20 - 30% chance for pop-up storms in the late afternoon, so keep an eye out if you are at the pool, lake or anywhere outside.
This classic summer pattern will stick around into next week, with the heat stretching a little further into the middle 90s Upstate, and upper 80s in western NC.
We’re monitoring Grace heading toward Mexico, and Henri out over open water in the Atlantic, but neither are expected to impact us locally. Rip currents and storm surge however could be a problem along the east coast, especially in New England. We’ll keep you posted as more storms will likely develop in the weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.