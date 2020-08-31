For this afternoon we're looking at increasing showers and T-Storms..some with heavy rain...with the possibility of strong winds and hail as well. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s with reading near 80 in the mountains.
Storms will diminish overnight with mostly cloudy skies expected and temperatures dropping to near 70 for the lower terrain and mid 60s for the mountains.
Tuesday through Friday will feature partly sunny skies and toasty temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s...with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 70s with mid 60s in the mountains.
The Tropics are getting busy with a system off of the SE coast. It has a 70% chance of developing into a storm. It stays out to sea with no effect on us. There could be higher seas and rip currents as a result.
There's another system near the Lesser Antilles...this one could also develop into a storm down the road and is heading west towards the Yucatan Peninsula.
