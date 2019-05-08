Generally dry weather with just a small chance for pop-up showers and storms holds on for the next few days, but more organized rain arrives this weekend.
Expect a good bit of cloud cover this morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s, with a calm wind. Throughout the day, some sun breaks through the clouds allowing highs to reach the 70s to near 80 degrees, along with a small chance for pop up rain/storms.
Thursday and Friday will play out nearly identically with hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 70s to near 80, though Friday does bring a slightly better chance at that rain than Thursday.
Our next system will move through this weekend, bringing scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. The afternoons will remain the focus for the most active weather, but it's likely the mornings will have at least a few showers as well. Highs stay in the 70s throughout the weekend.
Monday may briefly hold on to a lingering shower or two, but the sky fully clears back to sunshine by Tuesday.
