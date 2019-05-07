Pop-up showers and storms will be the name of the game these next couple/three days before more organized rain arrives this weekend.
Expect a decently quiet night with lows near 60 degrees along with patchy fog and possibly even a stray shower or two.
Wednesday will contain a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along with isolated showers and storms.
Thursday and Friday will play out nearly identically with hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 70s to near 80.
Our next system will move through this weekend which will mean scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain shouldn't last all day long, but there will be several batches of it throughout the weekend.
Things should dry up by early next week when drier air takes over the area.
