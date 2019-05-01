Pop-up showers and storms are possible in very isolated form tonight and tomorrow before more rain moves in Friday and Saturday.
Aside from our isolated rain, expect a mild night with lows around 60 area-wide and patchy fog.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 80s with another chance at a stray shower or storm.
Friday will bring spotty showers and a few storms on and off throughout the day with more clouds and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Saturday looks to begin on a relatively dry note, but organized rain and thunderstorms will move through during the second half of the day into Saturday night.
A leftover shower or two is possible Sunday morning, but overall is looking much better than Saturday weather-wise with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Next week looks to start dry before another chance for rain by mid-week.
