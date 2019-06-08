ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) - A possible tornado likely touched down in western North Carolina early Saturday evening.
According to meteorologist Ben Dorenbach, a brief signature on weather radar indicated some rotation around 5:11 p.m. that didn't last more than one minute. We've checked with the National Weather Service, who says as of now they don't plan to send a team up to the area to survey on Sunday.
With flash flooding concerns across the area, the NWS has focused on communities seeing watches and warnings. Be sure to stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates on severe weather in our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.