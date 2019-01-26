(FOX Carolina) - Sunday stays dry as we await an arctic blast for middle of next week.
With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop below freezing again, reaching the 20s to low 30s. More clouds are possible Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s area-wide with an isolated shower or snow shower possible along the TN border in the mountains late in the day.
Monday is looking like the nicest day of the next 7! Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 50s, feeling like spring compared to what is coming later in the week.
An arctic cold front from a portion of the polar vortex will drop south in the U.S. from Canada on Tuesday. This will bring the Upstate a decent chance of showers while the mountains will see accumulating snow chances. As the cold air tries to "catch up" with the departing moisture, it's still possible we'll see a few snowflakes in the Upstate...but no accumulations.
Expect lows Tuesday night in the teens to low/mid 20s. Therefore, if we see any light rain/snow into the evening, some of that moisture could freeze before it has a chance to dry. We’ll have to monitor road conditions closely overnight into Wednesday morning.
We’ll be in the deep freeze for the rest of the week, with lows in the single digits by Wednesday night for western NC and teens in the Upstate! A slow recovery in both overnight lows and daytime highs occurs into the weekend.
