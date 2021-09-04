For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies, and watch for some areas of fog, especially in the mountains. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
On Sunday, a cold front will start moving towards the Upstate. Ahead of it, it remains dry and warm for the Upstate with higher humidity. In the mountains, we'll see dry conditions a good part of the day. with late day showers and storms expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Upstate with lower 80s in the mountains. For Sunday night, a few showers continue with lows in the 60s.
For Monday, Labor Day, it won't be a washout, but it won't be totally dry either. A cold front will slide through the Upstate with a 30% chance of showers and storms, 40% in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the mountains and near 80 in the mountains. Monday night a few showers are still possible with lows in the 60s.
Back to work and school Tuesday we're looking at only a slight chance for some showers and storms with upper 80s in the Upstate and low to mid 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be dry with lows in the 60s.
Another cold front takes aim on the region later Wednesday into Thursday, bringing another round of showers and storms to the area, about a 30% chance. Highs will be near 90 Wednesday, with upper 80s Thursday for the Upstate, and mid 80s for the mountains Wednesday, near 80 Thursday. At night temperatures cool into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the mountains by Thursday morning.
Friday and Saturday look drier and warm with highs in the 80s, some 70s in the mountains.
