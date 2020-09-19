Fall officially begins on Tuesday at 9:31 am EDT...but it already feels like it.
Thanks to strong high pressure across the Great Lakes and Northeast..the Upstate is in a cool and dry pattern for the rest of the weekend into next week.
Overnight we'll see temperatures dip in the low to mid 40s in the mountains and upper 40s and low 50s for the Upstate under partly cloudy skies.
For Sunday after a chilly start temperatures will warm into the 60s for the mountains and 60s to near 70 for the Upstate under partly cloudy skies. For Sunday night and Monday morning we'll see temperatures in the 40s for the mountains and upstate. For Monday expect mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures once again with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
The nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Friday. There could be a slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday with moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Highs will be warming through the 70s with lows in the 40s for the mountains then 50s..with lows in the 50s for the Upstate.
