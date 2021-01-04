Our work week is off to a beautiful start across the Upstate with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Tonight we'll see clear and cold conditions with low 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
For Tuesday a weak system will increase clouds and a chance of a little bit of rain and snow for the mountains and maybe a few stray showers for the Upstate with highs in the mid 50s for the mountains and upper 40s for the mountains. Tuesday night it clears out with lows in the 20s and low 30s.
The sun returns Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Wednesday night we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 30s.
On Thursday we'll see increasing showers through the day with snow in the higher elevations. Friday looks wet for the Upstate with snow in the NC foothills and mountains where accumulations will likely occur. Highs are in the 40s and 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains, lows in the 20s and 30s.
The weekend looks pretty good with sunshine and near normal temperatures.
