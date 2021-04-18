Tonight we're looking at mostly clear skies and chilly conditions. Lows by Monday morning with be in the upper 40s for the Upstate and
Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny to partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s.
A cold front moves through Wednesday, and it could trigger a few showers in the mountains. Highs will be near 70 in the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains. A frost/freeze threat is likely at that time.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s in the Upstate with upper 50s in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with lows in the 30s with the chance of another frost possible in the Upstate, but a better chance in the mountains.
Friday looks dry with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows Friday night will be in the 40s.
A chance of rain moves in Saturday with highs in the 60s.
