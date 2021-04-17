For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy conditions with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Sunday night will be another chilly one with lows in the 40s.
Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s.
A strong cold front moves through Wednesday, and it looks dry as it presses through. Highs will be near 70 in the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains. A frost/freeze threat is likely at that time.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate to near 60 in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with lows in the 30s with the chance of another frost and freeze.
Friday looks dry with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows Friday night will be in the 40s.
A chance of rain moves in Saturday with highs in the 60s.
