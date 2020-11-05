Happy Thursday! We hope you are having a great day so far.
Our pleasant weather pattern continues through the end of the work-week, with spotty showers expected for parts of the weekend.
High temperatures over these next few days will range from the middle to upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnights lows will stretch into the 40s to lower 50s. Not quite as chilly as where we have been.
We'll see more clouds for the weekend and a 20% chance of showers on Sunday. No washout weather is expected this weekend, so keep those weekend plans you may have and just stay updated with us here at Fox Carolina.
Eta continues pushing through Central America, and while it will take several days, there's a good possibility for the storm to re-emerge into the Caribbean waters and steer towards Florida. We'll watch it closely, as the track could bring us some decent rainfall next week.
We’ll keep you posted on any new information as it becomes available.
