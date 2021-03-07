Another cold night is on tap for the region. We'll see mainly clear skies and temperatures near 30 in the Upstate and mid 20s for the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday it's more of the same with sunny skies thanks to high pressure overhead. Highs will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 60s Monday for the Upstate, then near 70 on Tuesday. In the mountains we'll see low 60s Monday then mid 60s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the Upstate and low to mid 30s in the mountains.
Temperatures warm even more the rest of the week into the weekend with low to mid 70s, even upper 70s by the end of the week for the Upstate, and upper 60s and lower 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
There is a slight chance for showers Saturday in the mountains, otherwise it looks like a dry weekend.
