Dreary, rainy conditions continue today but could be a bit warmer before temperatures fall again later in the week.
This morning is cloudy everywhere with areas of fog for some in the Upstate with temperatures generally near 50 degrees. Rain is most likely across the mountains this morning before spreading into the Upstate toward midday and the afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again range quite a bit, but some of the Upstate could reach the 60s while the mountains hover in the 50s much of the day.
Tonight brings the chance of light freezing rain changing to/ending as light snow across parts of WNC. Minimal accumulations are expected, but enough could fall to cause isolated travel issues through Wednesday morning.
Any rain left Wednesday morning will clear into some sunshine in the afternoon with highs reaching the 50s in the Upstate. Thursday looks mostly sunny as well but a bit cooler as highs drop back into the upper 40s ahead of the next system Friday.
Temperatures will be near freezing Friday morning as moisture returns from the southwest. Areas of freezing drizzle are possible across the mountains and NC Piedmont areas early Friday morning but should change over to to rain as temperatures climb above freezing by mid-morning. It remains to be seen if freezing temperatures can linger in the Upstate long enough for any freezing rain to occur there, and for now, this seems unlikely but not impossible...stay tuned!
One way or another - expect a CHILLY rain through the day with "highs" only reaching near 40 degrees in the afternoon. Rain will begin moving out Friday evening, leaving a decent weekend ahead with near or just above average temperatures and a clearing sky!
