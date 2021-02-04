Rain is on the way for the early morning hours of Friday, but should clear out quickly. Another round of rain and some mountain snow will arrive Saturday night.
Tonight expect cloudy skies, with showers increasing after midnight. Some sleet and snow will possible in the mountains, but no significant accumulations are expected. Rain should taper off in the Upstate after 8AM.
Friday will bring clearing skies and breezy winds. Highs will warm into the mid 40s for the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate. Skies remain clear for Friday night with lows near freezing for most spots.
Saturday will be mostly sunny early on, then clouds increase late day! Highs will climb to 47-54 area-wide. Saturday night a system will approach from the south to bring some soaking rain to the Upstate, with a rain/snow mix in the mountain areas. Best chance for rain will be 10PM to 6AM Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Skies will clear through Sunday with highs reaching the low to upper 50s! Milder conditions will be the rule heading into next week as well, with Upstate spots potentially warming above 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be watching a cold air-mass to our north that could invade our area toward Valentines Weekend, but for now no snow in sight for the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.