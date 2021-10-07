A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect after several inches of rain have fallen in the last two days. One more heavy rain is expected into Friday morning.
Tonight expect off and on rain, with heavy downpours increasing toward the AM commute. Some localized flooding is likely through Friday morning as heavy rain pushes through, but should clear during the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s.
A few showers will linger Friday night into early Saturday, then the clouds will break up during the day! Expect sunny skies by late Saturday afternoon with highs in the 70s.
Mostly clear for Saturday night and a bit cooler with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Sunday will bring full sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Next week will be much quieter than the previous one! Expect slowly climbing temps into the low 80s by mid week for the Upstate. Mountains will stay in the mid 70s with ample sunshine each day.
