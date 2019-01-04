Scattered rain remains this evening, but sunshine returns in full force for the weekend!
Rain stays light and spotty for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures remain in the 50s area-wide. A flood watch continues for Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford counties until the early morning hours of Saturday. Additionally, a Flood Warning is in effect until Monday for the French Broad River at Blantyre.
Rain clears later tonight, but clouds could linger into early Saturday along with a small chance for rain/snow in the highest elevations with an inch or two of new snow possible in the peaks. The rest of the weekend will be picture perfect – lots of sunshine with highs well into the mid and upper 60s. A wind advisory has been issued Saturday for much of WNC, excluding Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties, where wind gusts could approach 40-50 mph in the higher elevations.
The nice weather sticks around into Monday of next week, before a quick-moving system brings a small chance of showers Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look great, though slightly cooler than the weekend.
