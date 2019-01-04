Drenching rain is likely Friday ahead of a gorgeous, warmer weekend.
Rain becomes widespread throughout the morning and sticks around much of the day. 1-2” of rain is likely on top of what has already fallen, and a flood watch is in effect for Spartanburg, Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Stephens, Rabun, Franklin, Hart, Macon, southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford counties to account for this potential. The flood watch continues until the early morning hours of Saturday.
Rain clears Friday evening, but clouds could linger into early Saturday along with a small chance for rain/snow in the highest elevations. No accumulation is expected. The rest of the weekend will be picture perfect – lots of sunshine with highs well into the mid and upper 60s.
The nice weather sticks around into Monday of next week, before a quick-moving system brings a small chance of showers Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look great, though slightly cooler than the weekend.
