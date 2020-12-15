The weather this evening looks tranquil with partly cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures in the 40s then falling into the 30s late, upper 20s for the mountains.
Clouds will increase overnight, with a cold rain close to daybreak. A shallow layer of cold air will raise concerns for freezing rain and ice for a few hours tomorrow morning, especially along and north of I-85. Areas along the SC/NC border and points north will see a better chance for glazing, perhaps .10" to .20" of ice, with a trace to .05" from I-85 to the state line.
Temperatures slowly rise above freezing through the morning hours changing any remaining frozen precipitation to plain rain, even in the NC Foothills and Piedmont. It will be a cold raw day with highs in the lower 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains.
Conditions improve Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies and some possible black ice with lows near 30 in the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
Thursday we'll see improving weather conditions with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains. Lows Thursday night are in the 20s.
Friday and Saturday are dry, but a few showers for Sunday with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
