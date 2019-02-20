(FOX Carolina) - Rain continues for the Upstate, while the mountains will see freezing rain this morning. Throughout the day, rain chances linger but become less heavy and widespread.
A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell & McDowell Counties through Wednesday at NOON where a quarter-inch or more of ice is possible.
A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of WNC and the northern mountains of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties where patchy ice is possible.
That means roads could become slick, and even some power outages will be possible during this time.
The rest of the area will have light to steady rain throughout most of the morning and midday Wednesday that should taper off by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong breeze builds in from the northeast, keeping the chilly feel to the air.
Pockets of heavier rain and possible thunder move back in overnight, and lingers into the first half of Thursday. Highs warm up into the 50s and lower 60s. More spotty rain and cool temperatures build into the southeast on Friday, with highs in the 50s.
Our final disturbance comes this weekend, pushing scattered showers through the area Saturday and finally out of here by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures soar to 70 on Sunday after a chilly Saturday in the 50s.
Dry, comfortable weather begins next week in the 50s and 60s, though spotty showers may return by Tuesday.
