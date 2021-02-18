Widespread Upstate rain and mountain ice continue this morning, with some of the far northern Upstate seeing some spotty ice as well. It dries out into the weekend, with a big warm up coming next week.
The rain turns widespread through the morning, with freezing rain in the mountains. Brief snow is also possible at times in the peaks. For a brief time this morning, sleet could happen in the far northern Upstate.
Heavy rain will take over across the Upstate while the mountains see prolonged freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for ice accumulations that could cause travel problems and possible power outages across the higher terrain. 0.1-0.25" of ice will be possible.
Throughout the day, expect heavy rain at times with highs reaching just the 30s to near 40 degrees, with some gusty winds. It begins to dry out late today, with some sunshine coming through on Friday. Over the weekend, nights stay cold, but the days begin to warm up into the 40s and 50s.
Next week, Monday brings a quick burst of rain, but highs should get nice and comfortable into the 50s and low 60s by midweek with sunshine.
