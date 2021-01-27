A low pressure system moves in today, bringing rain and snow for some, but it will clear to several days of sunshine following.
This morning, turning overcast with on and off rain showers. Temperatures work their way into the mid and upper 50s across the area, so the daytime hours stay with just rain.
While many areas dry out tonight, colder air pushes in. This will allow the last remnants of the system to come across the TN line as snow. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the TN border counties above 3500' in elevation where 3-6" of snow could fall between 6pm tonight and noon tomorrow. For the same counties, but below 3500', a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for 1-3" of snow.
Thursday through Saturday look to turn sunny across the area, with cooler temperatures. Expect low to mid-50s for the Upstate, with 40s in the mountains. Overnights will drop below freezing for everyone.
The next chance for rain comes in on Sunday with highs expected to be in the 40s and 50s, with another dose of cold air February begins next week.
