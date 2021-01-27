Another system will bring rain into the area tonight. This system has colder air to work with so rain will turn over to snow in the higher elevations tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations above 3,500 feet could be 3-6" along the highest ridges and peaks along the NC/TN border. Asheville could see a dusting of snow. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and 30s.
We finally dry things out Thursday through Saturday with sunshine along with temperatures in the 50s for highs in the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
The dry weather doesn't last though as another system promises more rain and mountain snow Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the 50s with 40s in the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
