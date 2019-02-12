Spotty showers become heavier throughout the day, with stronger wind developing as well. The heaviest rain comes between 4-6pm, and could also see a stray thunderstorm or two in the southernmost Upstate. Highs should return to the 50s and mid-60s, with the warmest areas south. A High Wind Warninggoes into effect tonight and tomorrow for Yancey and Mitchell counties. The rain and cloud cover clears quickly overnight.
Wednesday brings sunshine in the 50s to lower 60s, while Thursday (Valentine's Day) holds on to a few clouds late in the day, and highs in the 60s area-wide. A few spotty showers return on Friday, but much of the area will remain dry.
The weekend brings a better rain chance back to the area, for both Saturday and Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s both days.
The slightly soggy pattern holds into Monday, as another round of showers pops into the picture next week.
