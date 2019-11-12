Much colder air is on the way, with mountain snow and ice potential! The Upstate will see just rain, but by tonight an Arctic chill takes over.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of western North Carolina through 7 AM Wednesday to account for lingering wintry precipitation this morning, then subsequent black ice tonight into Wednesday morning.
Rain will continue this morning for the Upstate but clear out this afternoon. Any remaining snow in the mountains will end around midday, becoming just flurries in the afternoon.
Afternoon temperatures will be near or below freezing in the mountains and dropping into the 40s for the Upstate. Upstate temperatures will continue to rapidly fall into the 30s by 5-6 PM. Winds will be gusty as well, bringing wind chills into the 10s-30s (depending on location) by afternoon. Of particular concern is the wind chill across the mountains - expect apparent temperatures in the single digits this afternoon, dropping to near or below zero at times for the evening and overnight.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far! Lows will drop to 22 degrees in the Upstate and 17 degrees in the mountains under a clear sky and still breezy winds. Wednesday the winds calm down, but stay on the breezy side with highs only in the 40s.
The rest of the week looks decent, but clouds build on Thursday, and that will hold temperatures in the 40s for yet another day. Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast day Friday with nearby showers to the south, and a few could creep into the Upstate. Highs should be in the 50s. Expect a clearing sky for the weekend as the weather stays chilly, but bearable.
