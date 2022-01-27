Rain and snow will be possible on Friday as a cold front moves in, along with a low pressure to our east. Expect only minor accumulations in the Upstate, with about 1-3” in the mountains.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Graham, Swain, Madison, Yancey and Mitchell counties in NC, while an advisory is out for Buncombe and northern Jackson counties.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a dry morning. The afternoon will bring scattered showers for the Upstate and some mountain snow. A few pockets of snow could develop in the Upstate Friday night, mainly along and east of I26. Less than an inch of snow is expected.
Saturday turns colder with highs in the 20s and 30s area-wide! Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s. Conditions should remain dry all weekend and into next week.
Our next chance for rain will likely arrive next Thursday, but no winter weather expected at this time.
