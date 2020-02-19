**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the WNC mountains, the NC foothills and Cherokee County, SC eastward toward the Charlotte Metro Area Thursday morning through Thursday night**
Rain and snow will be likely on Thursday, with snow accumulations most likely north of I85. Cold weather could lead to black Ice Friday morning, ahead of sunshine for the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows down to 41 in the Upstate and 35 in the mountains. Moisture pushes in Thursday morning, starting as rain in the Upstate then gradually mixing with snow through the afternoon. The mountains will see snow for most of the event. Skies clear Thursday night with temps dropping into the 20s area-wide.
As for snow accumulations, the mountains will likely see between 1-3” of snow on the ground in spots. Along the 85 corridor it will be harder to get those kinds of accumulations, even though we do expect to see a few hours of snow or snow/rain mix. Right now we are calling for a dusting to 1 inch of snow for areas likely Greenville and Spartanburg, while Anderson would miss out on any accumulations. Northern Greenville and Spartanburg counties could see 1-2”.
Limiting factors for snow accumulation include 1) the event starting as rain! It is often difficult to get the rain to snow changeover, and when it does the snow is falling onto a wet surface and less likely to pile up fast. 2) The timing! Since the heaviest moisture won’t likely coincide with the coldest air. Also with snow falling in the afternoon, the little bit of sun radiation through the clouds can mess with accumulations.
Icy roads are a potential Thursday night, mainly between 4-9AM. Sunshine emerges and highs will get back into the 40s for most spots. Then 50s and sunshine for most of this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.